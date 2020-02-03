AllHipHop
YG Tattoos Kehlani’s Name So We Know It’s Real

Simone Grant
by

You know a man’s in love when he gets your government name tatted on him.

YG just let us know that his relationship with Kehlani is legit. 

On Saturday night the couple went out for a date night to the beach; At least that’s what their Instagram is telling us. 

0A5C128E-36C3-46D8-840A-46D3A8775149
774A4955-571D-4FA3-81C1-D041EDEC76E6

The two broke up last year after YG was caught kissing another woman outside of a Hollywood nightclub. Then rumors were swirling that Kehlani and Tory Lanez has something going on, but she shut that down real quick stating it’s just business. 

Well after being spotted together on numerous occasions following the brief breakup, the couple made it official at Meek Mills’ Grammy party and shut down all haters as Kehlani posted her man’s wrist with her name tatted across.

9659D0E2-C4CD-401B-BB60-23137D4693B8
