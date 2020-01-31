AllHipHop
YouTube's Lyor Cohen Does A Grand Deed For Hip-Hop Homie!

illseed
by

Lyor Cohen has his critics, but nobody can get mad at this!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Lyor Cohen has been called everything from a culture vulture to a genius business mind. I often find it hard to decide what he is, but he has been around a very long time and has been instrumental in the best times that Hip-Hop has had. Most people talk about his time with Def Jam or something Dame Dash has to say. But he also worked with Run DMC in a variety of ways that helped the seminal rap group blow up! 

"Well," you may ask, "What did Lyor do that was so great?" Sadly, one of Run DMC's closest friends died recently. A dude by the name of Runny Ray died this week. Runny Ray was not extremely well-known, but he was well-loved. Apparently, Lyor loved him too. Runny Ray was a roadie for Run DMC when they were at their height and stayed in good standing with that "family" of The Hollis Crew (Run DMC's Crew). I am hearing that Runny Ray had some sort of terminal illness, but I don't know what that was. 

I was told that Lyor was by his side when he passed away so that he was not alone when he slipped into hospice. I gotta say that, if it is true, is a very dope and selfless act from a dude people consider to be a staunch, cold businessman. I suddenly have yet another point of consideration for one Lyor Cohen. 

SALUTE LYOR AND REST IN PEACE RUNNY RAY! 

By the way, Runny Ray made a guest appearance in the Run DMC movie, "Tougher Than Leather."

Comments
