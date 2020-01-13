Yung Joc Spotted Driving For Ride Share App

Yung Joc might have fell on hard times but at least he’s trying to better himself.

The rapper and "Love and Hip Hop Star" was spotted driving for a ride sharing app PULLUPNGO and recorded by a passenger who joined his ride.

Joc is seen in the video wearing a hoodie to conceal his identity but he’s been around for a long time so we all know who he is. To top it off, he ends up taking it off to really show his face. The passenger asked Joc if he fell off which caught him and us by surprise.

In the video you can see the passenger repeatedly telling him he “fell off” and Joc calls her out saying she just wants to put this on her social media. Well, he was right.

This just goes to show that even when you’re on the top of your career, you can still fall off. And those reality tv checks just aren’t enough, at least for a person with real bills to pay.