Yung Miami Deletes All Content Off Instagram & Replaces It Promoting Twerk Classes

Simone Grant
by

Yung Miami wants to focus on her entrepreneurship aside from rap music.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Caresha aka Yung Miami from the rap duo City Girls has basically wiped her entire page clean. 

Her IG was filled with music, pictures, videos, and so much more-including any promotion of The City Girls. 

The mom of two posted a few days ago that she would be hosting a twerking class, Twerking With Miami, with free food, liquor, and entry. 

The duo hasn’t really been making much noise since Jt’s release. It looks like Miami wants to do her own thing and venture out to other business ventures. Good for her!

The twerking class looked fun and Miami surely enjoyed herself. 

