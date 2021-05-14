SKG Returns, Talks Hot New Paul Wall Collabo & The Future

SKG is back. The Los Angeles-based lyricist, known to be once signed to the infamous Death Row Records, returns with a hit song with Houston’s very own Paul Wall. On her last foray, titled “I’m Tired,” SGK represented the harsher side of life, the year 2020 which was filled with so much stress and strife and death. That collaboration, which featured soul singer Anthony Hamilton, touched a nerve and the soul of listeners, reaching deep within the recesses of the nation’s consciousness.

The Paul Wall song – appropriately called “Big Chain, Big Grill” – is a dramatic, but a welcome departure since it’s reflective of a more positive outlook. Also, people in Texas are definitely outside. AllHipHop catches up with SKG to get the lowdown on her latest single, what is up next and what did actually takes to get with a lady like her.

AllHipHop: How and why did you link up with Paul Wall? How was your connection?