Breakout Music Star Sawyer Wildgen Shares Success Tips

Art cannot sell itself, regardless of how beautiful it is. A lot of work goes into creating buzz, as music artist Sawyer Wildgen is still learning. At the beginning of the year, very few people knew who Sawyer Wildgen was; he had no social media presence at all, and therefore, he had no following.

As a new artist trying to break into the market, he had to think and move fast. A careful study of the market pointed him towards the TikTok wave, and he decided to ride it. The strategy was simple: he’d plug into existing user hype to gain visibility. For a start, he used @pudgywoke, a viral dog, as his muse. He took the dog’s signature sound, “OWA,” and made a video with it.

When that proved successful, Sawyer repeated that formula with other viral songs and videos. Before long, he had amassed a big following. Within two months, he had created a viral TikTokdance with over 300,000 videos made with it. The goal was to move the followers over and make them listen to his actual music.

Sawyer’s efforts paid off, and after one month of marketing himself on TikTok, he had gained 230,000 followers. He had also attracted over 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. He recently hit one million streams across Spotify and Apple Musicthis year and says it’s a big deal for him as a new artist.

His fast rise from obscurity to such a large viewership has taught Sawyer several lessons. First, “good” is not enough to help break through the noise. You have to be creative and curious. He adds, “In a world where you have so many artists dropping so much music, you need to break through enough to give people a reason to listen to your music initially. Even if your music is good, people need a hook to actually start listening to it.”

Sawyer also learned the importance of proper positioning of his work. As he read from author Derek Sivers’s book Your Music and People, “Marketing is the final extension of your art.” While using his TikTok videos was clever, it was not enough.

Speaking of the experience, he says, “The traffic that I was garnering with the videos following trends was not the kind of traffic that was excited to check out my actual music. They cared about the TikTok version of me, but very few cared about my other music once it was released. Next time, it will be about baking in virality to the marketing of my actual songs.”

Sawyer is also learning the importance of maintaining his authenticity. “I think I had gotten a little off track trying to make stuff that people like rather than trying to make what I like, and as a result, I lost what I like in the grand scheme of things.” He is now focused on releasing songs and content that he likes and finds genuine to himself.

Although his music might end up generating a lot of money, he is determined not to look at it as such. The people who are streaming his music and the money will simply be a bonus. Instead of being bogged down by promotion, he’d rather concentrate on creating outstanding art. He also hopes to launch a platform and a brand to promote talented artists in the future.

You can listen to Sawyer’s music by visiting his website, Spotify, and Apple Music.