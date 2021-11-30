“CyberJunk” Feels Like a Track From the Future Created by Carlos E Colon

Carlos E Colon recently released a new single called “CyberJunk.” The song has amassed a sizable following since its debut. It became viral within a few days after its publication. Carlos’s musical brilliance, along with the song’s catchiness, has produced a masterpiece. Carlos has a wealth of information despite his lack of experience in the […]

Carlos E Colon recently released a new single called “CyberJunk.” The song has amassed a sizable following since its debut. It became viral within a few days after its publication. Carlos’s musical brilliance, along with the song’s catchiness, has produced a masterpiece.

Carlos has a wealth of information despite his lack of experience in the music industry. He’s released three songs so far this year. When you listen to the kids, you can see Carlos has worked hard to inculcate in them a wide range of emotions. The song “CyberJunk” is a good example of this. It’s a nice song that will appeal to folks of all ages.

Carlos poured his heart and soul into writing this song. He enlisted Rumor Records’ assistance, who had decided to polish the song on their own. As a result, the song was an instant smash when it was ultimately published. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Rumor Records for publishing such a terrific tune.

