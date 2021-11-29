Hear the Story of How Famous Artist Tasha Flynn is Now a Musician with Her Single “About You”

When Tasha Flynn launched her new song “About You,” everyone was taken aback. The song became popular almost immediately after it was released on streaming services. People throughout the world admire Tasha’s art. Listening to the song, you can see how much effort she put into it. Throughout her career as an artist, Tasha has […]

When Tasha Flynn launched her new song “About You,” everyone was taken aback. The song became popular almost immediately after it was released on streaming services. People throughout the world admire Tasha’s art. Listening to the song, you can see how much effort she put into it.

Throughout her career as an artist, Tasha has always sought to express herself in a unique way. When she speaks, you feel like you’re in the middle of a movie. On the other side, Tasha’s mindscape is the story. Through her songs, she accomplishes the same goal.

To Tasha, painting has always been an outlet for self-expression. A talented artist, she uses her work to express herself. With her music, she does the same thing. Through her song, she conveys her feelings. As a consequence, every time you hear her music, it’s a unique experience.

After the release of “About You,” Tasha has been making headlines. The song has proven her to be a true musical master.

Follow Tasha on Instagram: @itstashaflynn

Listen to “About You” on Spotify: