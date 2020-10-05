K Chrys Is Still “Wild-n-Out With “Pedal Work”

(AllHipHop Sponsored Posts)
We all know Nick Cannon is still working things out with Viacom after their recent fall out.
K Chrys, who was seen on 2020’s Season 15 of “Wild ‘n Out” is staying busy with the brand new video “Pedal Work.”
The record simply has a hypnotic feel that makes you want to dance and his sound is extremely refreshing.
K Chrys’ lyrical prowess and his ability to captivate an audience is definitel exhibited on “Pedal Work,” as he rhymes about putting himself into position and signing major television contracts, as he rolls in a vintage 1950 classic car, throughout New York City.
Videographer Trigger teamed up with K Chrys to deliver undeniable heat so check out this AllHipHop exclusive.