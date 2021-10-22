Lexie Salameh’s “Midnight Groove”

“Midnight Groove” is truly a song for dancers. Listeners have a fun time when they start dancing to the song.

Lexie Salameh has released a hit new single that was meant for all the dancers out there. The new single “Midnight Groove” gets listeners dancing on their feet. The song has become a regular in party playlists across the nation. If things keep going like they are right now, slowly the track will become a regular globally.

Lexie Salameh’s true talent is grasping the needs and desires of people. She picked up this ability while working as a realtor in Florida. The exposure of the music there and her own talent spawned fantastic pieces of music. Fans are enjoying her work very much despite her being new to the scene. We can’t wait to see what she’s got in store for us in the coming days.

