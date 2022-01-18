Mark Margulies Shows Off an Aggressive Style in His New Single “Attack”

Mark Margulies’s newest single, “Attack,” is breaking records on all streaming platforms worldwide. The song was an instant success, catapulting Mark’s career to new heights. Fans from all around the world have flocked to him and his great music.

Mark, who was born in the center of house music, has been involved with music since a very young age. Over the years he has been in the industry, he has watched the flow of music evolve and develop. As a result, he has a profound grasp of how music works and how it can influence others. This is communicated in the greatest way possible through his music.

The song “Attack” was very recently released. The music surprised everyone and defied all expectations. You will feel utterly invigorated after listening to it. It’s amazing how much of a difference a simple restart can make.

Check out “Attack” on Spotify:

Follow Mark on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/markmargulies/