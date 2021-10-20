Mike Hall Reinvents Bass Playing With ‘Heartless’ Cover By The Weeknd

Bass guitars are often linked to the rhythm section of bands, with many musicians referring to it as the backbone of every music production. While many have excelled in playing the instrument, not many artists have tried to reinvent the way the bass guitar is played. One of the very few musicians to do it […]

Bass guitars are often linked to the rhythm section of bands, with many musicians referring to it as the backbone of every music production. While many have excelled in playing the instrument, not many artists have tried to reinvent the way the bass guitar is played. One of the very few musicians to do it is Mike Hall, who recently dropped a solo bass cover of ‘Heartless’ by The Weeknd that is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Before going solo, Hall made a name for himself as one of the most exciting bassists to watch while touring across the east coast with his pop/rock band “Running Late”. Throughout that time, he played with some of the biggest artists in mainstream music such as MGMT, 3 Doors Down, and Lifehouse. He also performed alongside legendary record label artists such as Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Blondie, Collective Soul, and Third Eye Blind. Other notable artists that Mike has performed alongside include Hot Chelle Rae, Sugar Ray, Blues Traveler, Switchfoot, Gin Blossoms, Everclear, and America.

Recently, Hall has stunned music fans and critics alike with his unique bass playing technique on the four-stringed instrument, quickly becoming one of the most prominent representatives worldwide of two-handed tapping, flamenco, and slap bass. He released his debut solo EP earlier this year titled “The Next Step” that launched him into the limelight, with Bass Magazine describing Hall as “one of the premier bass players to watch from around the world”.

Hall has also become one of Skjold Design Guitars’ featured endorsees, joining a star-studded roster of talent that includes some of the best bassists from all across the world. His active following on Facebook (@MikeHallBass) and Instagram(@mikehall.bass) is a testament to the quality of both his performances and overall content.

Hall also recently launched a YouTube channel and Twitter(@MikeHallBass), which you should follow and subscribe to if you’re interested in more of his bass playing in the future.

Check out Mike Hall’s ‘Heartless’ solo bass cover below: