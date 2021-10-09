Mike Vazquez’s Newest Single “Can’t Stop” is Out Now!

If you are on the lookout for the next sensational talent in house music, then look no further, Mike Vazquez is your guy.

The newest track from anonymous Mike Vazquez, takes its listeners on a musical roller coaster. Its popularity is rising every day as more and more people are streaming it. Mike Vazquez has truly taken the industry by surprise with this one.

Even though no one knows who he is, the same cannot be said for Mike Vazquez. He knows exactly what the fans want and curates his music satisfying those needs. As the title of his song, he too is simply unstoppable.

“Can’t Stop” is truly a song that separates him from other artists. Rumor Records have gone all out with this particular track. They have spared no expense in ensuring the mastering and production of this track is nothing short of phenomenal.

If you are on the lookout for the next sensational talent in house music, then look no further, Mike Vazquez is your guy. Alongside his single, he has released an EP this year that contains two songs: “Believer” and “All Night”. The songs have been produced very carefully and intricately. They are slowly on the rise. We have Mike Vazquez and Rumor Records to thank for these amazing songs.

Listen to the song on Spotify:

Follow Mike Vazquez on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/mikeavaz/