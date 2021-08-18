Nav Shah Is A Rising Star With Big Plans

Nav Shah, born in Deesa ( Gujarat / India ) is a talented artist who has had a passion for creating since a young age. With very supportive parents, Nav was able to pursue music at full throttle. He has received more than 85 awards in singing and 32 medals in writing. While learning his craft, Nav turned to several singers as inspiration such as Arijit Singh, Yaseer Desai, Rahat Fateh Ali Kahn, to name a few. Nav names Gulzar and Mirza Galib as two of his biggest inspirations when it comes to his passion for writing.

Soon his next original song will be released to the world through distribution and the well-known YouTube channel called “T-Series.” Nav has made it his goal to provide his fans with amazing music and content. With his hard work and dedication in conjunction with music, he will undoubtedly reach higher peaks and receive more awards.

Be sure to follow Nav Shah on social media and listen to his music. He is certainly on the rise as he strives to be one of the most well-known artists worldwide.