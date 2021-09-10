Nicky Gathrite’s “Need You” lets you look at life through the eyes of your loved one

“Need You” is a song that forces you to examine your own thoughts. It makes you more self-conscious about what’s going on with you and the people around you.

Nicky Gathrite has shocked his fans with the release of his new single “Need You.” As of last month, this song was trending around the internet, with people regularly streaming it across all platforms. Many people are beginning to recognize Nicky Gathrite’s talent.

Nicky Gathrite is a recent addition to the music scene. But no matter where he plays, he makes a splash. With the publication of his brand new EP, he became an overnight superstar. So there is no doubt that he is someone to keep an eye on.

“Need You” is a song that forces you to examine your own thoughts. It makes you more self-conscious about what’s going on with you and the people around you. This song, which evokes such strong emotions in the audience, has distinguished him from other performers. Rumor Records should also be commended for their flawless production and mastering.

So, if you’re seeking an artist who can satisfy your musical cravings while also delivering you a catchy and genre-appropriate melody, Nicky Gathrite is the musician you’ve been looking for.

Listen to “Need You” on Spotify