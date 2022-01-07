Nicola Atzei On The Importance Of Being Passionate About Your Music

There are some professions where you can appear to enjoy your job even though you don’t. However, this is not an option when it comes to music. According to Nicola Atzei, music without passion is like food without salt—it always lacks something. If the love is not there, it’s going to be obvious, and you would be taking opportunities away from those who do have a true calling to music if you force your way into the industry.

“Real musicians, and even non-performers in the music industry, have an innate love and passion for their craft,” says Nicola Atzei. “If not, the finished product will be missing something, and listeners will pick up on this. If you have a true calling to music, you must be willing to put in the hard work, the long hours, and the discipline necessary to be successful in this highly competitive field. It’s not all glitz and glamour, and people need to be aware of this. You will only get as much as you put in, even with the assistance of social media.”

Getting discovered is tough and making it big in the music world is exponentially tougher. As such, your passion for music must be strong, and it must shine through your craft. “Talent isn’t enough; you must have a true calling to music and be ready to work for success,” stresses Nicola Atzei. “Even if the fairy-tale scenario of being in the right place at the right time happens, this is just one piece of a much bigger picture. The world’s most legendary artists have to rehearse nonstop to stay at the top of their game, and they are not home for dinner every night.

Yet, they are happy to make these sacrifices out of love for their music and their fans.”When an artist eats, sleeps, and breathes music, when it is a part of their very being, you can tell. It is these gifted, passionate people who enjoy truly successful careers in a global industry. Nicola Atzei has met many people who have a great voice or can play a mean guitar, but that talent could not make up for an obvious lack of passion. “Fake it till you make it” does not apply to this universal language, and Nicola Atzei feels that should be the first lesson for anyone who wants to be a musician.