NWF K Money – “Blow Up” Video

In the past 5 years, Broward County has become the home of some of the hottest rappers such as Kodak Black, the late XXXTENTACION, Ski Mask The Slump God, YNW Melly, Lajan Slim, and many more.
Along with producing chart-topping artists, Broward is also a hub for new and exciting emerging artists.
One newcomer whose flying that Broward County flag that should be on your radar is NWF K Money.
After spending the past two years dropping singles the 20-year-old rapper backed by Hidden Ruby Troy and the Ruby District who were partly responsible for launching the late XXXTENACION, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more, just released his debut project ‘Cycle Of Life’.
With the EP making its rounds, NWF K Money drops the visual for “Blow Up” which follows up the recently released “In My Feelings, Pt. 2.”
The video which is directed by Papa Chopski finds NWF K Money taking his talents to New York City, with the video being shot before COVID-19 hit, it gives us all a glimpse of how things used to be before all of the madness. In the clip, K Money explores Time Square, hits up a bodega, and takes the subway as he lets the world know his time is coming. Check out the video below.