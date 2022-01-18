Reco Jefferson Shares How Music Healed the Loneliness of COVD-Related Lockdowns

Reco Jefferson said that he held more than 100 live concerts through various streaming platforms and his Instagram and Facebook profiles, where he could engage with fans in a conversation.

In the wake of the global coronavirus outbreak, many of people’s daily routines have been inadvertently altered, making the role of music in their lives a little less clear-cut. People’s music listening habits have changed since the outbreak started, especially when it comes to attending live music.

Reco Jefferson, a rising Soul and Blues artist from Mississippi shared his opinion about how music helped people steer clear of their anxieties and how the musicians’ role is now more critical than ever.

However, when it comes to streaming shows and self-selected music, the live experience is lacking, which is not surprising given the popularity of streaming music. This is something Reco can’t overstate enough. He admitted that the creative process had been disrupted. Still, he said that it was only one of many difficulties that workers in the entertainment sector had to deal with.

He shared that he missed performing more than anything, pointing out that the emotions in his music get better received live than on recordings. Thankfully, he was still able to connect to his fans through social media and live streams.

Reco Jefferson said that he held more than 100 live concerts through various streaming platforms and his Instagram and Facebook profiles, where he could engage with fans in a conversation. And it is good that he did. Researchers identified a correlation between people’s musical participation and worry and distress. There were mostly positive responses to music, where the vast majority of participants said that it reduced their anxiety.

It was his music that helped people cope with the loneliness that many dealt with at the height of the pandemic. Reco Jefferson’s followers have stated that listening to his upbeat tracks made them feel better about their day and being closed off in their homes.