Victoria Lee Robinson’s new single “Blissful” brings soft vibes

Victoria Lee Robinson has graced us with yet another one of her wonderful creations. Usually, her works tend to be on the lively side, where you can’t wait to dance when you listen to them. But “Blissful” is an exception to that. And once you listen to it you can tell why.

“Blissful” is a track that has a soothing nature to it. You won’t always be in a mood to dance. When you’re feeling a bit low and just want to have a peaceful and wonderful time, you can count on “Blissful” to make your evening a lovely and enjoyable one.

Rumor Records have respected her decisions to do things differently this time and have offered her their full support on the matter. They have produced the song according to her directions and have resulted in creating this wonderful piece of music.

