Wake Up To A New Day with Roman Feral’s New Track “Awaken”

Roman Feral awakens your senses with his hit new single “Awaken”. Fans are really enjoying the song and it has become a favorite at parties. The song features a catchy melody and a unique beat. The song has started Roman on the path to becoming a successful musician.

Roman Feral is originally an artist, one who expresses himself to others through his beautiful creations. Being able to do the same through music is a talent that very few people have. And that talent has seemed to resonate with people a lot. The proof of that is in the popularity of the songs.

“Awaken” is a song that gets you going. It revitalizes you and energizes you. You get in the mood to dance as soon as you listen to it. Due to its huge success, the song has become a party staple in clubs around the country.

If you want to hear more of “Awaken” you can find it on Spotify. The song has been breaking records on streaming platforms. We hope to hear more from Roman in the future. Follow Roman on Instagram to stay up to date about his next releases:

Check out his song on Spotify:

To learn more about Roman follow him here:

https://www.instagram.com/romanferal/