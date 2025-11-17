6ix9ine’s Mom Held Hostage By Gunmen In Terrifying Home Invasion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine’s mother was held captive as four armed gunmen ransacked his Florida home seeking cash and car keys.

6ix9ine faced another terrifying ordeal Sunday night when four armed intruders stormed his Florida residence, holding his 60-year-old mother captive while ransacking the property for money and vehicle keys.

The rapper was not present during the invasion, instead broadcasting live with content creator Jack Doherty when the crime unfolded at his Palm Beach County home.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a home invasion robbery in progress.

Upon arrival, they discovered that four masked gunmen, wielding handguns, had entered the residence and physically restrained the rapper’s mother outside while accomplices searched inside.

According to TMZ, the suspects demanded cash and car keys during their search of the property before fleeing the scene, possibly in a vehicle, before law enforcement arrived. A K-9 unit conducted a thorough search but was unable to locate the perpetrators.

This latest incident adds to a pattern of violence that has followed the controversial artist since he cooperated with federal prosecutors in 2019.

During the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods trial, 6ix9ine provided testimony against former associates, earning him widespread condemnation in Hip-Hop circles and the label of informant. His decision to testify resulted in a reduced sentence of two years in prison, but it also made him a target for retaliation.

The rapper has faced multiple incidents since his release, including a brutal assault at a Florida gym in March 2023, where various attackers cornered and beat him.

Security footage from that gym incident showed two men entering the facility before the attack, which left 6ix9ine hospitalized. The assault was widely viewed as retribution for his cooperation with authorities against the Nine Trey organization.

The rapper’s legal troubles have continued mounting in recent years. He was placed back on house arrest in September 2025 after pleading guilty to assault charges stemming from a Florida mall altercation.

Earlier this year, federal agents raided his mansion, reportedly seizing weapons and narcotics.

Doherty, who was with 6ix9ine during the livestream when the home invasion occurred, was arrested Saturday morning on drug possession and other charges in Miami.