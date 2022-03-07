Andrew Shelstad’s New Single “Take Me There” Makes Him the Leading Artist of the Genre

An avid music enthusiast since childhood, Andrew Shelstad grew up in a neighborhood known for its house music.

New Andrew Shelstad’s single “Take Me There” smashes streaming records worldwide. The song’s rapid success catapulted Andrew’s career to new heights. Music lovers throughout the world have taken note.

An avid music enthusiast since childhood, Andrew Shelstad grew up in a neighborhood known for its house music. He’s been in the music business long enough to see how the flow of music changes and evolves. Or to put it another way, music has a tremendous impact on him due to his intimate familiarity with its mechanics. Through his songs, he can best express his thoughts and feelings.

“Take Me There” was released only a few weeks ago. All expectations were shattered as the song defied them. Listening to it will give you a fresh start. Starting over from scratch can have a huge influence on a project.

