Diddy’s Jane Doe Accuser Revealed – Her Identity Is Shocking

The wife of a controversial NHL star has revealed herself after accusing Diddy and Harve Pierre of abusing her when she was a teen.

Diddy is facing more bad publicity after a Jane Doe accuser revealed her identity in a federal lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

Anna Kane, the ex-wife of NHL player Evander Kane, has been identified as the Jane Doe who leveled explosive allegations at Diddy and his longtime associate Harve Pierre.

Kane claims the pair drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a 17-year-old, 11th grader in high school in Detroit.

Kane says she met Bad Boy’s SVP, Harve Pierre, in a local lounge. She claims Harve flaunted his connections to the disgraced mogul. Later in the evening, he allegedly smoked crack and forced her to have oral sex in the bathroom of the venue.

The complaint outlines how Kane was lured to New York City under false pretenses, provided with substances, and subsequently assaulted at Diddy’s Daddy’s House recording studio in Manhattan.

Once there, she was allegedly assaulted by Diddy, Harve Pierre and a third assailant.

Kane’s name has become public because Diddy and Harve Pierre demanded that she reveal herself so they could mount a defense.

“I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager,” Anna Kane said in a statement. “Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me.”

Kane has been in the headlines before due to her contentious divorce from controversial NHL star Evander Kane, which included accusations of domestic abuse and financial strife but carried different accusations of power and control.

During their divorce in 2021, Anna Kane claimed the ex-San Jose Sharks star Evander was betting on his own games, but the claims were investigated and deemed unfounded.

The case took a turn after Evander won a restraining order against his wife, claiming she punched him in the face multiple times and swung their baby around like a rag doll.