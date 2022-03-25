DJ Mijic’s New Song “Valet” is Now Everyone’s Focus

“Pool Side” and “Greed” are truly part of a work, as they come together in a harmony that can only be created by Dj Mijic himself.

With his huge success worldwide, “Valet” has shocked everyone. With this single, everyone’s focus is now on Dj Mijic. Now it’s the city’s talk.

This year he has just released an EP with five songs: “Greed”, “PoolSide”, “Powerful Time,” “Infinite”, and ”Valet”. Other than these, his recent song “Valet” is also launched. “Pool Side” and “Greed” are truly part of a work, as they come together in a harmony that can only be created by Dj Mijic himself.

Dj Mijic also includes his talents in production, voice, and songwriting to produce his wonderful soundtracks. His songs were created with great care and attention to detail. They’re gradually gaining popularity.

Listen to “Valet” on Spotify:

Or you can follow him on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/institucija100/