Fredo Bang Explains How He Found Out His Dad Was Gay

Fredo Bang opens up about his father’s sexuality, explaining how his pops came out to him and why unconditional love transcends.

Fredo Bang opened up about his father’s sexuality during an interview with Cam Newtown, sharing how his pops came out to him as bisexual and how that conversation shaped his perspective on family and acceptance.

“I think I was like probably like 12, 13 or something like that. And it was him and my auntie and he was like, “Man, I got something to tell you.” And when he told me, it wasn’t really no reaction from me,” Fredo Bang said.

The Baton Rouge rapper explained that his father’s revelation didn’t change the way he viewed him because love transcends everything else.

“When you have unconditional love for somebody, especially like that, it’s like it’s almost nothing that you can tell me that make me look at you different,” Fredo Bang explained.

Growing up, Fredo Bang had nine stepsiblings or half-siblings scattered across different households, creating a complex family dynamic that he’s navigated throughout his life.

His father’s journey included helping a lesbian couple have a child, which meant Fredo Bang has a half-sister he’s never actually met.

This unconventional family structure became part of his story, and he’s even referenced it in his music over the years.

Fredo Bang emphasized that his love for his father remained constant regardless of his sexual orientation.

“He ain’t never he ain’t never did none of that around me. He was respectful and he not flamboyant. He not dressing up like no woman and all that crazy ass s###,” the rapper said.

The rapper’s willingness to discuss his father’s sexuality publicly shows a level of maturity and acceptance that stands out in Hip-Hop culture.

He made it clear that his father’s identity as a bisexual man didn’t diminish the respect and love he has for him.

Fredo Bang has addressed this subject in his music, using his platform to normalize conversations about LGBTQ+ family members within the Hip-Hop community.

Fredo Bang’s story serves as a reminder that family bonds transcend sexual orientation and that love remains the foundation of any meaningful relationship.