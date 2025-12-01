Inside the Mind of BNS and the Making of His New Single “Sunshine and Rainbows”

BNS grew up in the heart of Los Angeles hip hop, long before anyone heard him rhyme.

BNS has always lived close to the heart of hip hop. He grew up in Los Angeles in an environment shaped by graffiti culture, underground shows, and the kind of street-level artistry that still defines his sound today. Before most listeners ever heard him rhyme, he had already lived an entire musical lifetime. Piano lessons as a child. Guitar as a kid. A first drum machine at sixteen. Producing. Beat making. Playing in bands. Founding Downset and later Drunk With Power. Collaborating with underground innovators across the West Coast. Painting as ARESone CBS. All of it built the foundation for who he is now.

This year marks a turning point. After decades of creating, studying, and contributing to the culture, BNS steps forward with his own voice. His first single “King of Hearts” introduced him without hesitation. Intelligent bars. A fat beat. Hooks woven into the verses. A message focused on elevation and inspiration. The track’s title carries a deeper purpose too. BNS views it as a responsibility to give back, and he has committed twenty percent of the song’s revenue to people and communities in need.

His newest single, “Sunshine and Rainbows,” offers something more personal. While the title might sound uplifting, the song carries a darkness that many will recognize in their own lives. It speaks to the moments when everything seems perfect one day and unexpectedly collapses the next. It speaks to losing friends and opportunities, to feeling isolated, and to pushing forward when nothing aligns the way you hoped.

The earliest spark came from his son during a summer boxing session. Before each round BNS wrapped his hands, and his son repeated the same line. “It’s not gonna be all sunshine and rainbows in here, Dad.” That phrase became the hook. From there the song demanded honesty. BNS wrote about grief after the passing of friends, frustration from work, broken trust, and the emotional balancing act of appearing fine while juggling heavy stress beneath the surface.

Once the lyrics took shape, he built the musical foundation. Piano lines in A minor gave the song more depth, but something was still missing. The chorus needed a different voice, one that could bring an emotional perspective he felt he could not capture on his own. That is when he brought in Ashtyn Bernard, whose performance lifts the entire track and creates the contrast the story needed.

Even with its darker tone, “Sunshine and Rainbows” fits naturally beside his harder hitting records. The pain behind it fuels a message of motivation that stays consistent with his identity. The track reminds listeners that storms are unavoidable, and that strength comes from choosing to move through them instead of sitting still.

As the upcoming album approaches, BNS is preparing to show different angles of who he is. The project includes high-energy tracks like “Let’m Have It,” “The Crew Is On Top,” and “Legendary,” which explores the idea that legendary status is created through action, not inherited by chance. It reflects a theme that runs throughout the album. You build your own myth. You create your own path. You define the impact you leave behind.

What is striking about BNS is the way he stays rooted in authenticity. Even with strong industry connections, he kept this entire body of work private until it neared completion. He wanted the album to come from the life he already lived, not from outside suggestions or expectations. Only close family and longtime mentors knew what he was creating.

His creative process mirrors that independence. He built thirty seven beats first, each with unique tempos and patterns. Only after the rhythmic foundation was set did he begin writing the lyrics. Once the verses were nearly finished, he layered keys, strings, turntables, and additional musical textures. Each song had to stand on its own with only kick, snare, hat, and rhyme before he allowed anything else in. That approach brought a raw, old school spirit to the project.

Despite the years he has spent producing music, this is the first time BNS has stepped up to the mic on a full rap album. The timing is right. The passion is steady. The creative fire is clear. The BNS album marks the beginning of a new chapter that has been waiting inside him for years.

“Sunshine and Rainbows” captures the heart of that moment. It is honest, heavy, reflective, and still filled with perseverance. It feels like a look inside the man behind the initials, the graffiti writer behind the tag, and the musician behind decades of sound.

No trend chasing. No shortcuts. Just BNS, the world he comes from, and the music he is finally ready to share.

Listen to “Sunshine & Rainbows” below: