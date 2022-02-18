Kanye West Files Objection To Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Plans

Kanye West wants certain assurances put in place before he goes along with Kim Kardashian’s motion to legally be declared single.

Kanye West has officially responded to Kim Kardashian’s efforts to legally become single amid their divorce proceedings.

According to court documents obtained by multiple outlets, Kanye West objected to his estranged wife’s attempt to expedite the termination of their marital status. ‘Ye is open to Kim Kardashian being single again, but he has some concerns.

“Terminating marital status before custody, property and support issues are resolved creates a risk of adverse consequences,” his legal team contends. “This is especially true if one of the parties were to pass away while the case is pending. An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence if a party remarries before the case is concluded.”

Kanye West has three requests for Kim Kardashian. He’s seeking to establish a right of reimbursement for any money owed to either party in case one of them dies. He’s also demanding no assets be transferred from any trusts they created.

Lastly, ‘Ye is asking Kim Kardashian to waive marital privilege until they’ve reached a custody agreement. This would make their communications part of the court record.

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian to waive the privilege if she remarries too. This would give the court access to any custody conversations between her and a new husband.

Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021. A hearing for her motion to legally be declared single is scheduled to happen in March.