Lior Poly Overcame a Lifetime of Challenges to Become a Rising Star

The music industry has become a bustling place for young talent in the age of social media and digitalization. Thankfully, passion-driven people don’t have to wait at the mercy of any popular artists or albums to launch their careers in this digital age. While this has opened endless opportunities for budding musicians, it has also increased the competition in this space manifold. It takes someone unique and original like Lior Poly to make a mark in an already saturated music scene. The promising talent rose to fame on social media in 2020 amidst the pandemic when more and more people turned to it for entertainment. What was a bane for millions around the world proved to be a boon for Lior.

Lior was born in Canada to immigrant parents who moved from Afghanistan to escape the war. Since childhood, Lior faced discrimination in the neighborhood due to his appearance. As if this was not enough for him to deal with, Lior lost his father to a heart attack when he was 4. It eventually led to a tough childhood watching his mother struggle to make ends meet. Things turned from bad to worse when his mother remarried. Lior’s stepfather never treated him well and even refused to pay for his studies after he turned 16. Lior was on his own in his high school, working in restaurants to support his education.

At 18, Lior entered the modeling industry, but his career stalled. He was earning barely enough to pay his bills. That’s when he decided to revive his lost childhood passion for music. growing up in poverty, Lior knew he could never afford to join a music school, so he had dropped the idea of becoming a musician. However, growing up, Lior was exposed to the world of social media. He knew this was the platform he was looking for. Lior started writing songs at 21, learned to play the guitar through several tutorials on YouTube, and eventually launched his YouTube channel with his stage name, Lior Poly, in 2018 when he was 22.

The first 50 songs that he recorded failed to make an impact on the audience, but Lior persisted. Even though his videos got only 50 to 100 views, Lior kept learning from each of them until he honed his craft to perfection. His 51st song, “The Rebel in Me,” released in March 2020 amidst the pandemic, became a huge success. The song earned more than 2 million views in less than 2 months, scaling up its subscriber base to over 140K in just 6 months. This overwhelming response from music enthusiasts around the world became Lior’s biggest inspiration to pursue a career in music. He immediately quit his modeling job to focus on creating music.

Today, Lior has over 2 million followers on YouTube and more than 120K monthly listeners on average on Spotify. His single “69 Letters,” released in August 2021, made it to the Billboard charts and topped the iTunes charts. This achievement further cemented his position as a promising star in the music industry as offers from renowned artists came pouring in.

Lior has collaborated with popular DJ Reez for his upcoming project, which is a cross-genre presentation. It has the magic of Lior’s pop creations with Reez’s rock mastery. Lior is working hard on this project, which he feels will resonate with his audience, enthralling them like never before.