Meet Carlton E Bynum II: The Rising Star Making Houston Proud

When you come across someone doing something different, the question on everyone’s mind is, “How did they do it?” Carlton E Bynum II, the latest rising star in Houston, Texas, has a few pointers. Born and raised in the city, Carlton has already made a name for himself as a digital marketing expert and CEO of one of the most successful digital marketing firms in town. Moreover, he’s now on his way to becoming the next disruptor in the YouTube market with his high-quality montage music, and he says he’s just started exploring his potential.

At only 27 years old, Carlton has achieved major milestones and established his reputation as a mogul. He’s also been featured in high-ranking publications like Forbes. If all goes well, Carlton will soon be a household name the world over, which is currently one of his wildest goals. So, how does Carlton always take his skills to new heights?

To get this far, Carlton has had to work hard at what he does. He says that anything is possible, but you need to have more than belief. You have to put in the work, something Carlton knows well. When he embarked on his digital marketing journey, all Carlton had was a cheap, used laptop. Ironically, he couldn’t even afford the internet, the most crucial factor to his success. In the beginning, he relied on a McDonald’s in his neighborhood for free Wi-Fi to get his business off the ground.

Despite these challenges, however, Carlton’s vision didn’t waver. He was determined to transform the digital marketing landscape with a new, customer-centric approach to ads. Carlton focused on delivering results to clients and expanded his services within no time. Shortly after, he launched his company, which provided businesses with customized and meaningful strategies for interacting with their consumers. Carlton’s innovative strategies were so effective that he became one of the most sought-after digital marketing experts within no time. Most importantly, he had the financial freedom he’d craved for so long.

Unwilling to settle for more than he believed he could achieve, Carlton explored his potential further. During his marketing endeavors, he discovered he liked music and its effect on advertising. Knowing marketing and advertising as he does, Carlton knew he could do something big in the industry and started laying the groundwork. His mission is to revolutionize the YouTube market with exciting and personalized music for videos.

Today, YouTube is the second most popular search engine by consumers, both looking for entertainment or information. Content creators and brands know that as well, and more of them have content on the platform. With the competition increasing by the day, creators must develop captivating and engaging strategies that will ensure they retain and grow their customer base. According to Carlton, montage music is one way of doing that. He says that if a creator can match the mood of the video to the beat of the song, it can significantly improve the intended results.

Carlton has already tested his music production skills with his newly launched single “The Beat Drops,” available online. Now he’s polishing those skills as he prepares to fully launch his career as a montage music producer. Carlton’s goal is to become a household name, making music for the most viral YouTube compilation videos soon.