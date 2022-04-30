Meet Matthew Thayer, the Sensational Singer Scaling the Heights

Mathew Thayer is a talented singer and songwriter from the U.S. The prolific vocalist has taken over the music space with his new, refreshing, and thrilling sounds. With a profound passion for what he does, Mathew is not only making music to entertain his fans but also to help transform his life. He is known for his bold personality and lyrical prowess to address some of the sensitive topics that society rarely talks about.

“Music is a powerful tool that knows no barriers. I consider myself exceptionally lucky to be gifted with this talent and the best thing is to share it with others. I want to express hope and prosperity through my music and remind everyone that no situation is permanent.” Mathew says

From a young age, this has been his goal, and he is gratified to see thousands finding hope through his songs.

Though he is yet to take over the mainstream, Mathew is certain to become a household name in the U.S. music industry and in the international space. He has established an unparalleled work ethic and music brand that many find easy to understand and find inspiration.

Mathew is also looking forward to a promising future to become a globally celebrated superstar. His dream is to continue doing what he does best and hopefully mentor a generation of singers that will keep his legacy alive. He believes that many talented artists only need someone to guide them so they can reach success.