Milwaukee Based Hip Hop Artist Gwapo Chapo Had To Man Up Early

Gwapo was up for the challenge and powered through the pain, establishing himself as one of Milwaukee’s next-up stars.

Hip hop artist Gwapo Chapo has been paving his own way in the music industry. The upcoming MC grew up in the Northside of Milwaukee, one of the city’s most dangerous places. Dealing with trauma from his past, the artist uses his music as an outlet to reach others. At the age of 16, Gwapo Chapo lost his mother.

This was a difficult time for the young upcoming talent, and it meant he had to step up to pay his family’s bills. Gwapo was up for the challenge and powered through the pain, establishing himself as one of Milwaukee’s next-up stars. You can follow Gwapo Chapo here: https://www.instagram.com/real_gwapo_chapo/



Check out his music on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/3qRstDMu3qRq43jSlXyoUo?si=3zIKzIU6RNO8qLX8v6f96g