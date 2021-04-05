PelleK Featuring Tory Lanez – Shadow Soul (Music Video)

(AllHipHop Uncategorized)
Norwegian singer PelleK just dropped a new single “Shadow Soul” featuring Tory Lanez
Per Fredrik “PelleK” Åsly is a 36 year old singer, songwriter and actor known for his vocal range which spans four octaves, and for having almost 4 million dedicated subscribers on YouTube. PelleK grew up in the small coastal city of Sandefjord, Norway, where from an early age, he acted in several kids and teen-television shows. After finishing school he worked many jobs while writing music at night, sharing his work with the world via the internet and through extensive touring in the U.S and Europe. PelleK quickly became Norway’s most subscribed musician on YouTube.
PelleK has acted in several TV-series and movies, including HBO’s “Vikings”, and has also composed and performed music for TV-series and games from around the world such as Saban’s Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Path of Exile, League of Legends, Polkapets and Square Enix’ Lord of Vermillion.
On February 22, 2021 PelleK became the first person in the world to release a full music album as NFT. The album was entitled “Darken the Shadow” and sold out on OpenSea for $160,000 in less than 2 hours. Many of the worlds biggest bands and solo artists followed shortly after.
His latest single “Shadow Soul” features multi-platinum recording artist Tory Lanez and comes from his latest album “Darken the Shadow,” a concept album about the upcoming manga and anime with the same name.