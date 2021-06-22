Pray For Welven Da Great!

Welven Da Great is one of my fave dudes! I always say “Got EEM!”

Bad. News.

Welven Da Great is not doing well. This is not the first alert on this I have heard on Welven Da Great. I have been following it for a minute, but have not said anything, because I believe this man has some mental issues. Welven Da Great is allegedly a drunken mess, in addition to his issues mentally. Again, I have not put past videos on here, out of respect.

Damn, but nobody cares about Welven Da Great.

This was May of this year in LA.

April…

February…

So, as you can see, it has been a rocky road for Welvie. I am writing this because I saw another video that appears to be in Hollywood. He’s passed out in the streets and the cops are trying to get him up and out. But he’s wasted af. I am not going to post it at this time, but that brother is in bad shape! BAD BADDDDDD SHAPE! IF HE HAS ANY FAM OR ANY FRIENDS, STEP UP!

This is why I say Pray…he needs it!