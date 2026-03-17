Rappers Who Can’t Get Enough of March Madness

Hip hop and basketball have always moved together. As March Madness takes over, artists like Drake, 2 Chainz, Jack Harlow, Cam’Ron, J. Cole, and Master P show how deep that connection runs, from college courts to global culture.

Hip Hop and basketball enjoy a long history. From rappers wearing team apparel in videos to the music played during games, it could be said that it is virtually the official music of the NBA. That bond is hardly surprising. One of the only sports that can be played just about anywhere, and a music that came from using basic equipment, their relationship to the city streets is undeniable.

Many rappers will proudly wear Knicks, Nets, or Lakers jerseys, but there is no doubt that college hoops gets a lot of love too. The level of interest in the college game will be going through the roof right now, as the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tournaments are about to begin. This is the time of the year when college basketball takes over from the NBA, and a lot of fans will be hoping to place a bet on March Madness.

OnlineSportsBetting.net is the place to find out all about the sportsbooks covering March Madness, and the aptly named event brings together all of the best college teams for three weeks of incredible hoops action. Millions around the world will be tuning in to watch the games, including these rappers who have always been big supporters of the college game.

Drake

It would be perfect if the Canadian rapper were a fan of the Drake Bulldogs from Des Moines, as well as being a very well-known supporter of his hometown Raptors NBA team. Drake has been criticized in the past for being something of a bandwagon-jumper when it comes to sports, but his affections for one college team are very real.

Drake is actually a big Kentucky Wildcats fan and was a big supporter of former head coach John Calipari. He might keep an eye out for the coach’s latest team, Arkansas, but the two teams will only meet if they both make it through to the Final Four. After Drake’s previous support for the Wildcats, we’re sure he would still get behind UK.

2 Chainz

Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz would have a stronger case than most to be an avid supporter of March Madness, as he actually played two years of college ball in his youth. Born and raised in College Park, Georgia, Tauheed Epps earned a basketball scholarship to attend Alabama State.

Epps played two seasons of college ball as a 6ft 5 forward, but left to concentrate on a musical career after forming Playaz Circle with a friend from high school, Earl Conyers, who would be known professionally as Dolla Boy. The Alabama State Hornets made it to the NCAA Tournament last year but won’t be appearing in 2026, so 2 Chainz will have to get behind another team.

Jack Harlow

We are not aware of any beef between Jack Harlow and Drake. In fact, there are lots of reports stating that the two get on well together. But, when it comes to college basketball, Harlow might not want to be anywhere near the Canadian superstar. That’s because he is a massive Louisville Cardinals fan, and has been very uncomplimentary about Kentucky in the past.

Harlow was born in Louisville and is a big fan of the Cardinals, while also getting behind a number of other schools in Kentucky. He draws the line at UK though, and will be hoping that his team can go far in this year’s tournament. He might even want to offer his services, after his surprisingly impressive performance as a former college baller in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump,

Cam’Ron

Born and raised in Harlem, New York, Cam’Ron reportedly had all the skills to make it in basketball before choosing another path. Before he became one of the most extravagant rappers in the game, Cameron Giles was an elite high school athlete and actually played on the same team as fellow future rapper, Mase.

The history of hip hop might have been so different if those two had continued to hit the court instead of the streets. Cam’Ron even had recruitment offers from both Syracuse and Georgetown before going a different way. Big East basketball is tough, and neither of those teams will be in contention this year. But we think Cam’Ron will still be taking an interest in the March Madness proceedings.

J. Cole

This North Carolina native has been making hits for almost 20 years now and has recently released his seventh studio album. He has rapped with all the greats and is considered to be one of the best in the business. He started his journey in music very early, but he was also just as big a fan of basketball.

Considering he grew up in Fayetteville, it is not surprising that J. Cole is a bona fide UNC fan and has been spotted at many Tar Heels games. He might also look out for the Red Storm, though, after attending and graduating from St. John’s. J. Cole is another who might be able to help a struggling team, after playing professionally in both Rwanda and Canada.

Figure 2 J. Cole will be avidly watching the NCAA Basketball Tournament – Source: Unsplash

Master P

The legendary founder of No Limit Records has a deep love of basketball, with a particular affinity for the college game. A New Orleans native, Percy “Master P” Miller, played for both the Houston Cougars and Merritt Panthers, and has extensive experience of the professional game. He has played on a number of training squads and summer leagues, while still maintaining a huge presence in hip hop.

Most recently, Master P was appointed as the President of Basketball Operations and assistant coach of the University of New Orleans Privateers, where he has had a lot of success in turning the team around. The Privateers won’t be at March Madness, but Master P will be able to cheer on his son, Mercy, as the Houston Cougars look to go one better than last year and win it all.