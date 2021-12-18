Remy Ma Announces “Chrome 23” All-Female Battle League

Remy Ma said her first event will see the ladies paid a minimum of $10,000 and revealed we could see some big names at the events.

Remy Ma has revealed more details about her all-female battle rap league slated to host their first event in February next year.

The New York native announced the name of the league and the idea behind it. Called “Chrome 23” or “C23,” it stands for “Chromosome 23” – the name for the pair of chromosomes that determine our sex.

A few heavyweights of female battle rap have been confirmed for the first event on February 12. 40 B.A.R.R.S, Ms. Hustle, and Jaz the Rapper will all be putting their bars to the test, although the remainder of the card remains a surprise.

During a recent interview, Remy spoke on the importance of creating an avenue specifically for the ladies. “I want all the women that have ever put their blood sweat and tears into this, that’s been doing this for years to get a chance to make some decent money.”

Furthermore, Remy Ma is welcoming to anyone with concerns regarding her motivation and says they can come on board.

“Anyone that has anything negative to say or that feels like I’m trying to take somebody’s place or feels like I’m trying to step on somebody’s toes, y’all are more than welcome to donate to the cause,” she said. Remy explained, “It’s costing me hundreds of thousands of dollars to do it out of my pocket and out of the favours that I’m calling in, so you’re welcome to come in and assist.”

She added, “I’m not doing this because of me, I’m not trying to be cocky or nothing. I’m rich, I really am.”

According to Remy, it’s not just women who are in support of the league, including equal pay for the ladies. “Every dude that I’ve spoken to has been one hundred and fifty percent,” she said.

However, Remy says “Chrome 23” might feature the occasional man or two. “It’s a female league but, ya know…the guys could come over. We’ll let them come over sometimes.”

Watch the Interview With Remy Ma Below

Remy Ma also discussed other avenues for battle rappers to make money, including a battle rap tour; “I’m trying to think of every way we can get money and work less.”

Remy Ma said she’s calling on her rapper friends to get involved and asked Joe Budden to cover the event on his platform. She has a long roster of names to call from so there could be some major surprises in store!