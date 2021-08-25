Rick Ross Shares Text From Drake About Kanye Beef

Rick Ross shared a text he received from Drake which said, “I’m about to be as free as a bird,” referring to his beef with Kanye West.

Rick Ross has once again weighed in on the beef between Kanye West and Drake, this time sharing a text Drake sent him.

Ross appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Mike Muse Show” to promote his new book, “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire.”

It was during that discussion that he gave his take on the recently reignited feud between the pair.

Host Mike asked the Miami rapper his thoughts on the beef, with Ross saying, “I love it.” Ross stated that he had spoken to Drake just last night and revealed a text he received from him that was, “so powerful,” which said, “Everything is unfolding. I’m about to be as free as a bird. And he put the caption of the owl”

He replied to Drake with, “the only thing I could say” which was “hahahaha! Because to me, “I understand the genius to both of these artists, and I understand this is nothing personal to them.”

“This is two levels of creativity inspiring each other. Because they both are right now thinking of the artwork, thinking of the credits. Where do we place what color is this, and to me, it only makes the game that much more genius, that much more valuable. Watching Kanye doing listening events in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” he says of Ye’s first two listening events. “You know what that is for a black artist? It wasn’t many years ago they wouldn’t even let a Black man into those types of arenas and now just to present my LP to some of my most valuable fans, we just going to listen, I’m not going to say one word.”

He says what the two are doing is just Hip-Hop and downplays Ye sharing Drake’s address. “Who didn’t have Drake address already? It’s the only hundred-million-dollar estate in Canada. So, if you don’t understand what’s going on, you would’ve thought that was personal. It really wasn’t. That’s just them getting ready for as Drake said ‘everything unfolding.’”

Ross’s new book, “The Perfect Day to Boss Up: A Hustler’s Guide to Building Your Empire” is out September 7.