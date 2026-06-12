The Afro Latina That Helped Create Black Music Month & Why The Fight Continues

Dyana Williams reveals why the fight to protect Black music is more urgent than ever.

For most people, Black Music Month is something that simply exists.

Every June, artists, fans, media outlets, and even corporations celebrate the immeasurable contributions Black musicians have made to American culture. But what many people don’t know is that Black Music Month wasn’t created by a corporation or a government agency. It was the result of years of advocacy by music industry icons and activists who believed Black music deserved national recognition.

During a recent conversation with AllHipHop‘s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, pioneering broadcaster and cultural advocate Dyana Williams reflected on the origins of Black Music Month. The New York native also expounded on the obstacles that came with establishing what would eventually become a nationally recognized observance.

“We were established by President Jimmy Carter June 7, 1979,” Williams told AllHipHop. “He was the first American president to say June is Black Music Month.”

Williams, alongside Philadelphia music titan and former partner Kenny Gamble, music executive Ed Wright, and members of the Black Music Association, pushed for official recognition. This was the 1970s, when Black music was driving American culture, but wasn’t receiving commiserate acknowledgment.

According to Williams, the effort culminated in a White House reception hosted by Carter that brought together some of the biggest names in music.

“He hosted a reception for about 200 music industry legends,” she recalled. “Chuck Berry performed. We have video. Dexter Wansel was the music director. Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King performed. Billy Eckstine performed. It was a cavalcade of talented artists.”

Sadly, Dexter Wansel, a Grammy-winning producer and Sound of Philly pioneer, died May 31 at the age of 75. He wrote dozens of hit songs, but took the time to make sure the respect for the music was there too.

The mission was always larger than a celebration, White House or otherwise. It was about correcting the historical record.

“It’s American music,” she said. “It’s made by Black folks, but it’s indigenous to our country.”

That distinction remains central to her argument today.

Genres like as jazz, gospel, soul, funk, R&B and Hip-Hop have generated billions upon billions of dollars globally, but most fail to understand their origins. Or credit Black people.

“All these musical genres were birthed here,” she explained. “Gospel, jazz, Hip-Hop, rap, whatever you want to call it. All made by Black folks and exported around the world.”

Black music’s problems have never disappeared, she maintained, they’ve simply evolved.

During the lengthy interview, she repeatedly referred to the modern music industry as “business music,” arguing that financial interests typically overshadow artistic and cultural concerns.

“It should be called business music,” Williams said. “Because the companies that are functional in the entertainment industry are about their bottom lines.”

She pointed to a long history of exploitation that predates streaming services payouts and even recorded music itself, Creekmur interjected.

“The business of music can actually be traced back to slavery,” he said. “That’s why it’s called masters.”

Ownership remains one of the biggest battles facing artists today.

“Who owns the master [recording] has the control and reaps the rewards and the greatest monetary success,” she explained, urging young creators to protect their intellectual property and educate themselves before signing away rights.

The concerns extend beyond the music industry. Williams also expressed alarm over what she sees as broader attempts to erase or diminish Black history and cultural contributions.

During the conversation, she pointed to recent controversies involving the removal of historical exhibits and what she described as a growing rollback of diversity initiatives.

“We have to continue to fight for our rights,” Williams said. “We have to continue to be vigilant.”

That vigilance, she argues, is exactly what led to the creation of Black Music Month nearly five decades ago.

Williams remains proud of what she and her collaborators accomplished in 1979, despite and influx of other celebrations in the month of June.

“We were there first,” she said.

Black Music Month at 47 remains one of the most enduring recognitions of Black cultural achievement in America. The work is far from finished.

“We should be proud,” Williams said. “We should not forget where we come from.”

Protect the culture. Learn the history. And never stop fighting for the people who created the soundtrack of America.