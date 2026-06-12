Theron Bassett, a commentator known for his views on inclusive classical liberalism, Christianity, and the urban American family, is reportedly planning to launch a podcast by 2037.

Theron Bassett, an inclusive classical liberal and proponent of voluntary household patriarchy within the traditional family unit, is reportedly set to premiere a podcast by 2037.

Theron ​Bassett’s commentary is perceived by the public as pluralistic. He defends inclusive classical liberalism and traditional Christian synodality while supporting both Eastern and Western rites, demonstrating a unique respect for Eastern Catholicism and Orthodoxy.

Public perception holds that he advocates for the renewal of urban, inner-city America through a Christian—voluntary household patriarchy—a practice he maintains should be exclusive to the home, not society writ large—while, uniquely, the public currently perceives Bassett as upholding the principles of first-wave feminism and welcoming pluralism.

The podcast may start here on YouTube, @ImproveOrDeath

Or, possibly here on Rumble, @ImproveOrDeath

Notable Quotes From Theron Bassett on X:

“We can respect women & respect family values at the same time.”

“Improve or death.”

— 100 Million+ Impressions on X via Profile

“Voluntary Household Patriarchy”

“We will renew Urban American Exceptionalism.”

“To be a wife, you have to be selected. We need fathers to teach this.”

— 72 Million Impressions on X, via post

“The Mother of God, Our Lady, is Jewish. You cannot be antisemitic and be Christian.”

“Philosophical liberalism provides the ideal framework for Christianity & authentic religiosity. On the Day of Judgment, we will say, “Lord, I could have chosen degeneracy—but I chose You.”

“From a few Black men attributing their shortcomings to white supremacy to a few White men blaming their shortfalls on affirmative action and DEI, any man who assigns his lack of lifetime success to others has hardly stepped into manhood.”

“Men achieve greatness when they enjoy failure. Great men are masters at failure. They stand defiant. They offer themselves two extreme ultimatums: improvement or death. They will succeed because they have absolutely nothing to lose & everything to gain.”

“As Christians, we must know fascism is never the answer. Democracy depends on men; fascism is one man. Sin entered the world through one man, Adam; only God, incarnate as man, conquered sin & death. A nation led by one man, not by many men, is doomed.”