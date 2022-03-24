Who is Manztrade, the Musician on Everyone’s Playlist

Manztrade says coming into the industry he wants to be able to make a name for himself and have people know his music when it is heard.

From Manztrade lookout for the newest upcoming artist. Manztrade is motivated by his friends and family as he gives them all the credit to inspire him to go out and be what he wants and pursue it with a passion. Also being inspired by Wayne Pac and Drake, there are many greats out there who have allowed Manz to grow at his talent.

Being an artist comes with a lot of talent, the idea behind this is that all the beats behind music need to be created. With that being said, creating beats takes a lot of time and effort to allow for the music to flow for an artist’s voice. Creating music is something that takes a lot of time and effort and Manztrade is not here to mess around. Having already been featured on Stunna Gambino’s album which eventually went on to go gold, he says he definitely has more in the works for where this came from.

A year from now Manztrade sees himself making music with some of the biggest artists in the world and living his best life. Rapping is a unique talent and he believes that he is prepared to take it to the next level and really make it big and pursue the dreams he wishes to.

Manztrade says coming into the industry he wants to be able to make a name for himself and have people know his music when it is heard. After all, he wants to be known for his music and what he did within the music industry when he is gone. Manztrade speaks on his next moves as just working hard every day and not trying to look back on anything. A way to live life is to have no regrets and that is something that Manztrade strives for every single day. Although Manztrade enjoys listening to his own stuff that he has made, he enjoys the comfort of listening to other music and seeing what he can learn from these artists.

With all of that being said Manztrade is on the rise and needs to be watched, there is a lot of potential for the upcoming rapper, and with all of the work he continues to put in, he will be on top in no time.



Instagram: https://instagram.com/manztrades?utm_medium=copy_link