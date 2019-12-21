AllHipHop
Login

BTS: NLE Choppa Teaser With Sway And Chuck Creekmur At SiriusXM

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

"A Day In The Life With NLE Choppa" is on the way!

(AllHipHop Rumors) NLE Choppa continues to be one of the powerful, young voices in HipHop. Not only does he rap wall, he's entertaining across the board. It was only right that we continue our "Day In The Life Series..." with the Memphis, TN rapper. He's got something to say. Check out as Sway and Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur get the day started with the young rapper on an early, rainy day in New York City. The full episode drops next week, 

Check out Choppa and his mom/manager interview each other! This is too funny and gives another side to the rapper.

Comments
Dave East: Behind The Scenes Of His Promo Run
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
TripleDIceB
TripleDIceBThis go harder than his shit https://music.apple.com/us/album/triple-d-ice-b-vol-3/1487290413
Melii Talks Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, Her Projects, And How She Deals With Stardom
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylove
JennyloveInteresting... https://www.dredds.info/2019/10/congresswoman-katie-hill-nude-pictures-leaks-online.html
Spike Lee Goes In On "That Motherf##ker" President Donald Trump
AllHipHop Staff
EditorAllHipHop Staff
2
4
Last Reply· by
Jahrome
JahromeWhat has Trump won? In 2 years, the next US President will be elected...and no one will ever think about he again. The…
Starz Has Three "Power" Spin-Offs In The Works
AllHipHop Staff
EditorAllHipHop Staff
1
5
Last Reply· by
southcidal
southcidalExcellent post. But that's what we want.
T.I. Explains Why It's Important To Give Back All Year Round
AllHipHop Staff
EditorAllHipHop Staff
3
1
Last Reply· by
markosas
markosasIf you these all news of celebrities visit here https://apkpureapp.com/app/entertainment/cyberflix-tv-apk/
EXCLUSIVE: Miami’s Brianna Perry Collabs With Offset, Gunna On New Project
AllHipHop Staff
EditorAllHipHop Staff
1
4
Last Reply· by
markosas
markosasIf you want to watch this on live TV just check here https://livenettvapk.cc/
Watch Jay Z Share Story About Swizz Beatz During Toast At Surprise B-Day Party
AllHipHop Staff
EditorAllHipHop Staff
1
4
Last Reply· by
xtophernwosu
xtophernwosuCool videos you have here. Really nice and <a href="https://lindagist.com/">hiphop</a>
Johnny Gill Discusses New Music, Signing Ralph Tresvant, New Edition Beef, Haters, & MORE!
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
2
Last Reply· by
Marqueshia
MarqueshiaI have loved Johnny Gill since he first song with stacy. And i love him still. He can sing me anything. He is my #1 all…
Jay Rock Confirms He Has New Records With Kendrick Lamar
AllHipHop Staff
EditorAllHipHop Staff
2
2
Last Reply· by
markosas
markosasI'm always happy for this man https://exiledros.co/
Check Out Cardi B. Talk About What To Expect From Her New Residency At Palms
AllHipHop Staff
EditorAllHipHop Staff
2
2
Last Reply· by
JohnSan
JohnSanVery interesting article. Las Vegas is just mecca for stars. In large parts thanks to the advanced casino industry. I…