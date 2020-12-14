Chino XL Brings Lyrical Excellence In Mini-Movie “Ethiopia”

(AllHipHop Videos)
When it comes to lyrics, there are a few that can compare to Chino XL. The New Jersey Warren rapper has returned with more lyrics of fury. His new song “Ethiopia” has already garnered thousands of views on YouTube and continues to grow exponentially as the word gets out. Directed by Balt Getty, “Ethiopia” is a miniature movie that embodies circularity. The metaphoric circle is small, but the story is complete with the video ends. Questions loom and you will certainly want more.
“Ethiopia” not only stars Chino XL, but also veteran actor Robert Patrick, known for his for in “Mayans M.C.,” “The X-Files,” “Cop Land,” “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” and other TV and films.
Starring Chino XL, Robert Patrick Directed by Balthazar Getty Director of Photography Adam Roberts Sleepless in a motel room, an assassin receives a phone call. It’s a hit. In a state of restless ambivalence he meets up with his contractor for the details. Just another job or is there something more to this one?
Follow Chino XL: https://www.instagram.com/chinoxl
Starring Chino XL, Robert Patrick Directed by Balthazar Getty Director of Photography Adam Roberts
“Ethiopia” is also the lead single to the recently released EP “Chino vs Balt.” “Chino vs Balt” is a precursor to the album, The Witches Hammer, due in February. Click here to listen to Chino vs Balt.