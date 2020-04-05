AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

EXCLUSIVE: T.I. Gives Tips To Come Out Ahead Of The Pandemic

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star T.I. drops some knowledge for AllHipHop's loyal readers to absorb during the national lockdown caused by the coronavirus.

Hey, what's happening? 

Tip T.I. Harris here urging you to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Shelter in places, they say. Only essential business, man. Leave only when you have to. I mean absolutely must. 

Okay. I know what you're thinking, man. What did we do to deserve this? This is all of a sudden. This is a unwarranted. This is unnecessary. And you might be right, but that don't change the circumstances. 

Let's look at the circumstances as they are so we can get through this thing together and be better people on the other side of it. But the good news is man, there's tons of things to do in the process. Okay?

                                                       

Catch Up On Your Reading 

You dig what I'm saying? I got a lot of books that I've been intending to read and I haven't had a chance because I was always ripping and running. I'm sure you do too. 

So I'm going to catch up on my reading, writing. I have scripts that I was supposed to be finishing, projects that I was supposed to be finishing in production and as content creators, man, we can create content about anything, anywhere. There's nothing stopping us. You dig what I'm saying?

                                                       

You Can Also Create

Somebody's creating a masterpiece right now. Somebody's at home using this time to their advantage, creating a masterpiece and that somebody could be you. 

When this thing is all over with man, whoever has been planning, strategizing, organizing themselves to be prepared for opportunities on the other side of this, that's what going win. 

That's who going to be the real MVPs. And I'm hoping that's going to be you. You dig what I'm saying? 

T.I.
Netflix

And when you get through, on your downtime, when you're not strategize and planning, or for some extensive research you may be doing. 

Go to expeditiously on the YouTube page expeditiously and check us out. 

Tons of visual episodes will be coming as we all sit searching for s##t to do. All right, so again, man, I appreciate your time. 

Thank you for staying healthy, safe, and staying home. All right. Shelter in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. 

Love and respect.

T.I.

Comments

Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Day In The Life: Royce Da 5'9" Kicks It With Charlamagne, Tyra Banks, DJ Envy & More In NYC

A Day In The Life: Royce Da 5'9" Kicks It With Charlamagne, Tyra Banks, DJ Envy & More In NYC

ChuckCreekmur

Oswin Benjamin: Talks About Rapping With K-Dot and Vibing With Kendrick Lamar

Oswin Benjamin has been around for a minute, but he's truly breaking out. Even Kendrick Lamar knows.

AllHipHop Staff

by

F. Haque

BTS: NLE Choppa Teaser With Sway And Chuck Creekmur At SiriusXM

We follow NLE Choppa for a day! Here is the BTS preview!

AllHipHop Staff

by

MyBoy

Godfather of Harlem's Markuann Smith Talks About The Hit Show

Godfather of Harlem's Markuann Smith is doing it big, check out his plans.

AllHipHop Staff

by

veronimolly

Tokyo Jetz Talks New Music, The Rise of Female Rap, and Bouncing Back “Outside” After Giving Birth

T.I.'s new artist Tokyo Jetz checks in with AllHipHop Atlanta to talk about giving birth, her career, and much more!!

Retonjah Burdette

T.I. Talks To Killer Mike On The New ExpediTIously Podcast

T.I. continues to expand his offerings with this great chat with Killer Mike.

AllHipHop Staff

by

kunleben

T.I. Explains Why It's Important To Give Back All Year Round

T.I. continues to be a beacon of light for the community in Atlanta.

AllHipHop Staff

by

F. Haque

AKON Talks Running For President With Kanye, Music Domination, Plans For Africa + More!

Chuck Creekmur talks to Akon and they run the gamut of his ambitions from running for president to musical domination to unifying Africans And Americans.

illseed

by

Akanido

Dave East: Behind The Scenes Of His Promo Run

Dave East hits the streets and AllHipHop follows him around!

AllHipHop Staff

by

F. Haque

The First Woman Emcee MC Sha Rock Tells Her Story, Her Movie And Women In Rap

MC Sha Rock is one of the most important figures in Hip-Hop. She comments on everything from Nick Minaj to the 1970s.

illseed

by

F. Haque