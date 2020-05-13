AllHipHop
EXCLUSIVE: Willie D Of The Geto Boys Blasts "Snitch" Tekashi 6ix9ine

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Willie D from the Geto Boy sat with AllHipHop.com to explain what he thinks about the controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine's return to rap.

Additional reporting by Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur (@chuckcreekmur)

(AllHipHop News) Throughout their legendary career, Willie D and his group the Geto Boys have expressed the straight venom that they have for people who go tattle-telling to the police over some of the unmentionable things that go on in the hood.

Willie is now a G of 53-years-old, but he still holds the same views expressed in classic tracks Geto Boy songs like "Snitches" and "Trigga Happy N##ga."

So what are his thoughts on the Brooklyn rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine?

Willie D said, “I mean a snitch is a snitch...

“I heard dude try to give his explanation about snitching. He talked about how he snitched on the guy cause the guy ran up in his girl and kidnapped him and some other stuff. But the problem is that he told on Jim Jones, he told on Cardi B.," Willie D. explained to AllHipHop.com.

Willie D. seemed to be in disbelief that people are giving Tekashi 6ix9ine a pass. But they are.

The rap star's return pulled in two million viewers and shattered the record on Instagram live, while his video for "GOOBA" broke the record for the most-watched video in a 24-hour-time span, an achievement previously set by Eminem's "Killshot" diss to MGK.

“It's hard for me to respect somebody who will actively participate in something and then when it don't go right he gives everybody else up to save his own skin," Willie D. said. "I do believe in accepting you're bitter with your sweet in life. So if it's all good, we laugh and we joking when we doing when we doing, then when it goes down ain't no crying."

But do these rules apply to everyone or are they reserved for people in the street? If my grandmother calls the cops on people hustling on her block is she the same as a “rat” who turns his boys in?

For pedestrians or civilians, these are questions that need answering … particularly as gang culture in music is becoming more and more pronounced and accepted.

People just need to know the perimeters according to Willie D., who ran for a seat on City Council last year, as did his Geto Boys' brethren, Brad "Scarface" Jordan.

“Let's be clear what snitching is," Willie D. said matter of factly. "Snitching is when you actively participate in something, and then it go bad, and then you want to tell on other people... you're telling on your co-conspirators so that you can get your time knocked down or you can get some type of favor from the court that snitching.

“Snitching is not ‘I see a motherf##ker breaking in my neighbor's house and I don't say anything. That's dumb.

“That's one of the things that we used to do back in the day that we're not doing anymore," Willie D. explained. "We are not looking out for each other...Well now because everybody's every man for himself ‘that's they business and all that’ now, you have this influx of crime in the community, perpetrated by people who live in the community and outside of the community. Because people are turning a blind eye to the crime that [goes on] in the neighborhood.”

