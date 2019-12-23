AllHipHop
Godfather of Harlem's Markuann Smith Talks About The Hit Show

AllHipHop Staff
by
-edited

Godfather of Harlem was one of 2019's big shows. Check out this interview with creator Markuann Smith.

(AllHipHop Features) Markuann Smith has leaped from the shadows of obscurity to the front as a creative force in TV and soon film. The Godfather of Harlem, his creation, tells the story of Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) and includes the intersectionality of politics, the mob, and Harlem. Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch), mob boss Vincent "The Chin" Gigante (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Adam Clayton Powell (Giancarlo Esposito) also hold powerful positions in the show that is full of drama, twists, and turns. Well received, it has had its fair share of critics as well. Markuann Smith, an executive producer and actor on the show, talks about it all in this exclusive conversation with Chuck "Jigsaw" Creekmur. 

