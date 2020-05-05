Lil Baby drops new single off of his "My Turn" album with "Emotionally Scarred".

When it comes to life in the spotlight, its not all cars, cribs and cuties. And one good listen to chart-topper Lil Baby new single “Emotionally Scarred", off the #1 album "My Turn", you learn that not only heavy is the head the wears the crown, but also heavy is the heart that caries it all around. Unless of course... you roll with goats for the video shoot. That apparently makes everything easier. Check the technique as the Quality Control artist documents the trials and tribulations of a life at the top with his new single.