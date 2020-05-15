Niko Is: I Don't Camouflage

I Don't Camouflage returns with Brazilian-American Rapper NIKO IS!

(AllHipHop Rumors) "In the beginning, I was just imitating..." Nikolai Paiva, better known by his stage name Niko Is, is a Brazilian-American hip hop recording artist born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Niko talks about how he found his voice. I Don't Camouflage is a mini docu-series featuring creators who dare to stand out, via migration and use of patterns.

Directed, Filmed & Edited by: Aiko Tanaka of I Don't Camouflage Special

Thanks to: NIKO IS and Javotti Media IG: @IDontCamouflage