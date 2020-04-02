T.I. Talks To Killer Mike On The New ExpediTIously Podcast

T.I. continues to expand his offerings with this great chat with Killer Mike.

(AllHipHop Video) Fans have already had the pleasure of hearing the banter between T.I. and Killer Mike. Now, they can see it on the latest visual offering from Tip's "ExpediTIously."

"It brings us great honor and pleasure to present the visual episodes of 'ExpediTIously' to the people," T.I. told AllHipHop. "I'm excited for everyone to see what we been up to."

The rapper, actor, family man, activist, and business mogul continues to engage in dialogue that expands upon the various facets of his life, like social matters, Hip-Hop and a myriad of topics.

Check out the wide-ranging conversation between a pair of smart, politically and Hip-Hop-minded old friends.