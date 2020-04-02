AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

T.I. Talks To Killer Mike On The New ExpediTIously Podcast

AllHipHop Staff

T.I. continues to expand his offerings with this great chat with Killer Mike.

(AllHipHop Video) Fans have already had the pleasure of hearing the banter between T.I. and Killer Mike. Now, they can see it on the latest visual offering from Tip's "ExpediTIously."

"It brings us great honor and pleasure to present the visual episodes of 'ExpediTIously' to the people," T.I. told AllHipHop. "I'm excited for everyone to see what we been up to."

The rapper, actor, family man, activist, and business mogul continues to engage in dialogue that expands upon the various facets of his life, like social matters, Hip-Hop and a myriad of topics. 

Check out the wide-ranging conversation between a pair of smart, politically and Hip-Hop-minded old friends. 

Comments

Videos

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Day In The Life: Royce Da 5'9" Kicks It With Charlamagne, Tyra Banks, DJ Envy & More In NYC

A Day In The Life: Royce Da 5'9" Kicks It With Charlamagne, Tyra Banks, DJ Envy & More In NYC

ChuckCreekmur

BTS: NLE Choppa Teaser With Sway And Chuck Creekmur At SiriusXM

We follow NLE Choppa for a day! Here is the BTS preview!

AllHipHop Staff

by

MyBoy

Oswin Benjamin: Talks About Rapping With K-Dot and Vibing With Kendrick Lamar

Oswin Benjamin has been around for a minute, but he's truly breaking out. Even Kendrick Lamar knows.

AllHipHop Staff

by

F. Haque

Godfather of Harlem's Markuann Smith Talks About The Hit Show

Godfather of Harlem's Markuann Smith is doing it big, check out his plans.

AllHipHop Staff

by

veronimolly

Tokyo Jetz Talks New Music, The Rise of Female Rap, and Bouncing Back “Outside” After Giving Birth

T.I.'s new artist Tokyo Jetz checks in with AllHipHop Atlanta to talk about giving birth, her career, and much more!!

Retonjah Burdette

T.I. Explains Why It's Important To Give Back All Year Round

T.I. continues to be a beacon of light for the community in Atlanta.

AllHipHop Staff

by

F. Haque

AKON Talks Running For President With Kanye, Music Domination, Plans For Africa + More!

Chuck Creekmur talks to Akon and they run the gamut of his ambitions from running for president to musical domination to unifying Africans And Americans.

illseed

by

Akanido

Dave East: Behind The Scenes Of His Promo Run

Dave East hits the streets and AllHipHop follows him around!

AllHipHop Staff

by

F. Haque

The First Woman Emcee MC Sha Rock Tells Her Story, Her Movie And Women In Rap

MC Sha Rock is one of the most important figures in Hip-Hop. She comments on everything from Nick Minaj to the 1970s.

illseed

by

F. Haque

EXCLUSIVE: Miami’s Brianna Perry Collabs With Offset, Gunna On New Project

Brianna Perry sits with AllHipHop to discuss her new album "Fortune Cookie."

AllHipHop Staff

by

kopoosj