AllHipHop
Login

The Bobby Effect Has Us Feeling "Hungry" in Her Latest Video

JaneenAdams
by

The "Trill Goddess" Delivers Naked Sushi and Hot Lyrics in Her Latest Release

Cali rapper The Bobby Effect feasts with her squad in latest video "Hungry," but it's not just food that these boss b**ches are after. The abundance in the visual speaks to the hunger to win, something Bobby has expressed throughout her many projects.

I never been a greedy b*tch/ I want my friends to eat/ But when I'm in line at the buffet please don't jump in front of me!

The Bobby Effect is a vocal fan of music from the Bay Area where she was raised, but in "Hungry" she also pays homage to King of Pop Michael Jackson as she dons an outfit inspired by the "Thriller" music video and channels some classic moves. But perhaps the most captivating visual experience is the stunning rapper covered in sushi with leaves and flowers in place of clothes...definitely a must-see for this stand-out track from her most recent studio project E11EVEN!

Godfather of Harlem's Markuann Smith Talks About The Hit Show
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
3
Last Reply· by
veronimolly
veronimollyGodfather of harlem is byfar the show of the year. Watch movies & TV shows online. Read:…
BTS: NLE Choppa Teaser With Sway And Chuck Creekmur At SiriusXM
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
duytruongmmo2
duytruongmmo2 I love this post, it is so amazing and helpful. Thank you so much for sharing it, this is the post that I have looked…
Oswin Benjamin: Talks About Rapping With K-Dot and Vibing With Kendrick Lamar
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
priosh
prioshloved it.. https://hiphopnblog.com/2019/11/25/eddie-supa-game-set/
EXCLUSIVE: Miami’s Brianna Perry Collabs With Offset, Gunna On New Project
AllHipHop Staff
EditorAllHipHop Staff
1
7
Last Reply· by
kopoosj
kopoosj Live NetTV APK for android will help you stream over 700 TV channels! Watch free TV online using Live TV App. Live Net…
AKON Talks Running For President With Kanye, Music Domination, Plans For Africa + More!
illseed
illseed
9
Last Reply· by
F. Haque
F. Haquethis is a new hip hop song by Key Glock and i really love it.…
Spike Lee Goes In On "That Motherf##ker" President Donald Trump
AllHipHop Staff
EditorAllHipHop Staff
2
4
Last Reply· by
Jahrome
JahromeWhat has Trump won? In 2 years, the next US President will be elected...and no one will ever think about he again. The…
T.I. Explains Why It's Important To Give Back All Year Round
AllHipHop Staff
EditorAllHipHop Staff
3
1
Last Reply· by
markosas
markosasIf you these all news of celebrities visit here https://apkpureapp.com/app/entertainment/cyberflix-tv-apk/
Starz Has Three "Power" Spin-Offs In The Works
AllHipHop Staff
EditorAllHipHop Staff
1
5
Last Reply· by
southcidal
southcidalExcellent post. But that's what we want.
Dave East: Behind The Scenes Of His Promo Run
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinNessa bad as shit
South Central Duo OSBS Taps Lil Baby for Addictive Single and Video "Fall Back"
JaneenAdams
EditorJaneenAdams
1
Last Reply· by
F. Haque
F. Haqueits a new nice song check over here to listen to this song.…