Tokyo Jetz Talks New Music, The Rise of Female Rap, and Bouncing Back “Outside” After Giving Birth

AllHipHop Atlanta recently sat down with raptress Tokyo Jetz for a BTS exclusive, on set of the video shoot for her newest single, “S.O.D.D.”

Tokyo Jetz gave us an inside look at the unreleased video, as we intimately discussed new music, the year of female rap, the birth of her baby boy and more.

Her latest release, “S.O.D.D.” samples Vickeelo’s bounce anthem “Sit on Dat” and according to the rapper, fans can expect to “vibe” and “shake” to the uptempo track.

Produced by Grammy award-winner Mike Will Made-It, Jetz teamed up with Vickeelo, who was most recently featured on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Ride or Die” and another Louisiana artist, Tokyo Vanity to deliver that authentic New Orleans’ sound on the hook.

AllHipHop Atlanta/Retonjah Burdette

For the Jacksonville native, collaboration between women in music is a movement she proudly stands behind.

Since the start of her journey, Jetz has worked with other female emcees such as Trina, Kash Doll and Queen Key.

When asked why women in hip-hop often feel the need to compete, the “No Problem” rapper blamed the scrutiny of the media and fans online for fueling beef between artists.

“Any time a blog posts a female rapper, any day of the week it’s always a comparison to another female rapper in the comments,” Tokyo Jetz said.

While 2019 was a big year for women in rap music, she added that in comparison to men in the rap game, women are too often criticized for the content and subject matter of their rhymes.

Although she prides herself on being a versatile artist, she believes that every female rapper should not be expected to be a lyricist or create conscious music. Some simply want to have “fun” and talk about getting money from men.

“Men have been rapping about the same thing for so many years,” Tokyo Jetz said. “I know a lot of female rappers who are harder than male rappers, but the problem is on a larger scale a lot of their music isn’t respected.”

Tokyo Jetz rose to stardom, after a series of her hard-hitting freestyles went viral on social media and gained the attention of music mogul and “King of the South" - T.I.

Jetz inked a deal with his label in 2016 and has toured and climbed the charts with him as her mentor. As the First Lady of Grand Hustle, the lyricist also opened up about their relationship and the impact T.I has made on her growth as an artist.

To hear more about his expectations, conquering motherhood and music, and details on her upcoming project, “Outside” you can watch the interview here!

Take a look at some of our photos from behind the scenes of the "S.O.D.D." video shoot.