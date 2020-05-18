AllHipHop
What's Your Ca$h App Is This Weeks Quarantine Banger

JaneenAdams

With all this time on your hands the question is... What's your cash app?

DMV artist Toga Doin Work has released a new video for his club banger record What's Ya Ca$h App. The entertainment is on 10 in "What's Ya Ca$h App?" as a quarantined-and-thirsty dude gets up close and personal with an IG Live/Only Fans dancer. As Toga raps the hook over a club-worthy beat, the Cash App transactions fly...almost as fast as the twerking!

This comedic plot from Toga's favorite director Red Dot Tem will no doubt have you laughing through your time at home.

